ANC apologises for using Justice Mandisa Maya's image without her consent

This after the governing party used Maya's image on a campaign poster about transformation. Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's office said the move by the ANC has the potential to put the office into disrepute and undermine the integrity of the judiciary.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has apologised for using deputy chief justice Mandisa Maya's image on a campaign poster without her consent.

This comes after the governing party was lambasted by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s office.

Zondo’s office said the ANC had no permission to use Maya’s image.

The ANC was attempting to promote its work on transformation by showcasing how a woman is holding a position as senior as that occupied by Maya, but this saw the ANC being chastised by the highest office in the highest court in the land.

Zondo’s office said Maya is not a member of the ANC or any other party.

It said the move by the ANC has the potential to put the office into disrepute and undermine the integrity of the judiciary.

It also advised the ANC to ensure that the poster is removed from all online platforms where it has been published.