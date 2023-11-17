WC police arrest 9 suspects for possession of firearms, ammunition

The Nyanga Crime Prevention Unit conducted a search operation in Sihlangu Avenue when they stopped and searched a suspicious vehicle.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape police have arrested nine suspects for the possession of firearms and ammunition in Nyanga and Khayelitsha townships.

The police said a 23-year-old driver of the car attempted to evade the officers but he was immediately arrested.

"When they searched the motor vehicle, they confiscated a 7.65 pistol with ammunition. They arrested the 23-year-old man on a charge of possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition," said the police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi.

In an unrelated incident, Swartbooi said more arrests took place in Khayelitsha.

"They approached an address in Sector 6, S Block in Khayelitsha, and searched the premises, which resulted in the confiscation of an R5 assault rifle and three 9mm Norinco pistols with ammunition. They detained eight suspects on a charge of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition."

The suspects are expected to appear in the Khayelitsha and Athlone magistrates courts once they are charged.