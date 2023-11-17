Go

WC police arrest 9 suspects for possession of firearms, ammunition

The Nyanga Crime Prevention Unit conducted a search operation in Sihlangu Avenue when they stopped and searched a suspicious vehicle.

Khayelitsha police van. Picture: Lizell Persens/Eyewitness News
Khayelitsha police van. Picture: Lizell Persens/Eyewitness News
17 November 2023 18:09

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape police have arrested nine suspects for the possession of firearms and ammunition in Nyanga and Khayelitsha townships.

The Nyanga Crime Prevention Unit conducted a search operation in Sihlangu Avenue when they stopped and searched a suspicious vehicle.

The police said a 23-year-old driver of the car attempted to evade the officers but he was immediately arrested.

"When they searched the motor vehicle, they confiscated a 7.65 pistol with ammunition. They arrested the 23-year-old man on a charge of possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition," said the police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi.

In an unrelated incident, Swartbooi said more arrests took place in Khayelitsha.

"They approached an address in Sector 6, S Block in Khayelitsha, and searched the premises, which resulted in the confiscation of an R5 assault rifle and three 9mm Norinco pistols with ammunition. They detained eight suspects on a charge of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition."

The suspects are expected to appear in the Khayelitsha and Athlone magistrates courts once they are charged.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA