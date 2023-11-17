WC govt disappointed with murder stats, vows to 'turn this situation around'

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government says it's disappointed with the latest murder statistics in the province.

Police Minister Bheki Cele released the latest quarterly crime statistics in Parliament on Friday, covering the period between June to September.

The statistics reveal that the Western Cape recorded a 10.9% increase in murder during this period.

This is an increase of 114 murders compared to the same period last year.

Several mass murders in Cape Town between July and September have been singled out as contributing factors to the sharp increase in reported murders.

In October alone, there were two mass murders in Gugulethu where five people were killed in two separate incidents, just days apart.

Provincial Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC Reagen Allen: "The Western Cape government is committed to doing everything in its power to turn this situation around. I want to reassure our residents that we will continue our efforts to strengthen SAPS' hand so that these patterns can be reversed."

He said that police under-resourcing in the province had reversed the gains made in reducing murders.