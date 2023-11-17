Two men taken in for questioning after break-in at SA Rugby office, say police

Police responded to a call-out in Panorama where robbers stole 68 laptops, Rugby paraphernalia and high-end liquor from an office complex housing the South African Rugy Union and an auditing firm.

CAPE TOWN - Police say two Gauteng men have been taken in for questioning after the break-in at the SA Rugby offices in Cape Town.

Cape Town police responded to a call-out in Panorama on Tuesday, where robbers stole 68 laptops, Rugby paraphernalia and high-end liquor from an office complex housing the South African Rugy Union (SARU) and an auditing firm.

The police's Novela Potelwa said detectives are making headway and arrests are imminent.

Potelwa said once charged the suspects will make a court appearance in Cape Town.

"The questioning of the pair is part of the investigation undertaking by Western Cape serious crime violent detectives since the break-in. The detectives have been hard at work to make sure that they arrest the perpetrators," said Potelwa.