Be transported to a magical world while you shop with Momo's Magical Adventure

From 8 December, Sandton City shoppers can break away from the end of the year hustle by watching theatrical production Momo's Magical Adventures.

JOHANNESBURG - Africa's premier shopping destination, Sandton City, is going all out to make this holiday season's shopping far from ordinary.

Shoppers of all ages can break away from the end of the year hustle by watching theatrical production Momo's Magical Adventures, which will run from 8 December to 7 January 2024.

In this tale, Momo is the only one stuck in Johannesburg, after her friends left for the summer to see the sea. Slowly but surely, the most anticipated night of the year for Momo approaches: Christmas Eve!

An amazing ensemble led by Justin Swartz as Mack the meerkat, and Tebogo Molepo in the main role of Momo, will bring this endearing story to life.

The gifted group, which consists of Mlindeli Emmanuel, Ryan Smith, Noluthando Mathebula, Jordyn Schaefer, and Katlego Nche, will play a variety of enchanted holiday figures, such as Busi the butterfly, Sandi the gingerbread man, and cherished companions from Momo's vivid dreams.

The production, produced by the visionary Lyall Ramsden and directed creatively by Kirsten Harris, with music composed by James Bassingthwaighte, is sure to be a sensational sensory journey.

This paired with Vallery Groenewald's creative design, and Nerine Pienaar's stunning costume designs, Owen Lonzar's choreography will be the tree topper for this festive production.

Live performances will run at 10:30am, 12:30pm, 3:30pm and 5:30pm every day.

Tickets are now on sale for R50 each. For more information, click here.