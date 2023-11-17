State to oppose bail for alleged Phala Phala burglary mastermind

Imanuwela David remains the only person behind bars in the case after his co-accused, Froliana and David Joseph, were released on bail unopposed on Friday at the Bela Bela Magistrate Court in Limpopo.

JOHANNESBURG - The State in the case of burglary and theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm plans to oppose the release of the alleged mastermind in the matter.

Imanuwela David remains the only person behind bars in the case after his co-accused, Froliana and David Joseph, were released on bail unopposed on Friday at the Bela Bela Magistrate Court in Limpopo.

The trio is charged with several counts of housebreaking and the theft of about $580,000 in cash from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm in 2020.

Out of the three accused persons in this case, Imanuwela David is the only one facing a money laundering charge.

In his past two court appearances, David has been without legal representation.

However, on Friday, the State prosecutor, Nkhetheni Munyai, revealed that David’s legal team briefed him on an intention to apply for his release on bail.

"Accused number one, represented by Mr (Koena) Matlala, intends to bring a bail application. However, that application will be lodged with this court on the 6th of December 2023, which the State can indicate upfront it will be an opposed bail application and the State is ready.”

This week, the Sunday Times reported that David allegedly spent the stolen US dollars on luxury cars, alcohol and clothing.