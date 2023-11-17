Go

Phala Phala burglary: Accused siblings described as cooperative

The president’s former employee, Froliana Joseph, and her brother, David Joseph, were released on bail on Friday at the Bela Bela Magistrates Court in Limpopo.

Two of the accused in the Phala Phala burglary case Froliana Joseph (middle) and David Joseph (left) were granted bail in the Bela Bela Magistrates Court on 17 November 2023. Picture: Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News
Two of the accused in the Phala Phala burglary case Froliana Joseph (middle) and David Joseph (left) were granted bail in the Bela Bela Magistrates Court on 17 November 2023. Picture: Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News
17 November 2023 15:58

JOHANNESBURG - The siblings accused of burglary and theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala Game Farm have been described by the court as cooperative.

The president’s former employee, Froliana Joseph, and her brother, David Joseph, were released on bail on Friday at the Bela Bela Magistrates Court in Limpopo.

The pair, alongside a third accused, Imanuwela David, are charged with several counts of housebreaking and the theft of about $580,000 in cash, which was stuffed in a couch at Ramaphosa’s farm.

The incidents are alleged to have happened during early 2020.

It was a packed court gallery as the family of Froliana and David Joseph came to show the siblings support.

The family politely declined to speak to members of the media.

In her ruling, magistrate Predeshni Poonan said her decision to grant bail was informed in part by the State not opposing their release.

"Both accused number two and three did not resist arrest and did not interfere with the investigations nor tamper or alter any evidence."

The matter has been postponed to 6 December for further investigation and the bail application of accused number one in the case, Imanuwela David.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA