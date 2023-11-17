Ride Joburg: Your guide to the roads affected by the cycling race

While bicycles will be whirring through 97km of well-known Jozi streets on Sunday, motorists are advised to avoid the cycle race route, which ends at the FNB Stadium.

JOHANNESBURG - It's that time of the year! While the year draws to a close, Ride Joburg cyclists are gearing up to get their sweat on.

In order to protect the safety of residents, motorists, and cyclists, Ride Joburg, in collaboration with the City of Johannesburg, the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA), the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), and the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport, will be implementing total road closures along a portion of the route on Sunday from 3am to 5pm.

The iconic annual race falls on voter registration weekend, which takes place on Saturday and Sunday. Ride Joburg entrants have been asked to register to vote on Saturday, to ensure a smooth, hassle-free race day.

More than 23,000 voter registration stations will be open from 8am to 5pm for prospective voters.

Click here to find out more about how to register to cast your ballot in the 2024 elections.