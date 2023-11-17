Phala Phala burglary accused's bail decision set to be handed down Friday

Siblings, Froliana and David Joseph - who face charges of housebreaking and theft are expected to appear at the Bela Bela Magistrates Court, in Limpopo, on Friday to hear the outcome of their bail application.

BELA BELA - The bail decision for two of the three accused in the Phala Phala burglary matter is expected to be handed down on Friday.

Siblings, Froliana and David Joseph are expected to appear at the Bela Bela Magistrates Court, in Limpopo, to hear the outcome of their bail application.

The pair face several charges of housebreaking and theft of about $580,000 in cash from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s game farm in February 2020.

The State prosecutor is not opposed to them being released on bail.

When Froliana was arrested, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said she was a Namibian national.

However, in her bail affidavit, Froliana said she is a South African citizen, born and raised in Bela Bela.

She said she has a newborn baby she is raising with her family in the same area.

Her brother, David, said he has a permanent job as a driver for the Fidelity security firm and a young family in Mthatha - in the Eastern Cape.

Both the siblings have told the court they have roots in the country and are not flight risks.

Their bail applications were under schedule five - meaning Magistrate Predeshni Poonan will have to consider whether the two have made compelling reasons to be released on bail.