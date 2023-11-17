Go

Phala Phala: Accused relieved to no longer be breastfeeding baby in cell

Froliana Joseph, a former cleaner at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm, and her brother were released on R5,000 and R10,000 bail respectively on Friday at the Bela Bela Magistrates Court in Limpopo.

Froliana Joseph (centre) and David Joseph (right) appeared at the Bela Bela Magistrates Court in Limpopo on 10 November 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News
17 November 2023 16:44

BELA BELA - One of the accused in the Phala Phala farm burglary says she is relieved she no longer has to breastfeed her newborn child from a prison cell.

It’s alleged that in 2020, the siblings, along with their accomplice, Imanuwela David, broke into the president’s farm and made off with US$580,000 in cash.

Since her arrest on 6 November, the court made an arrangement for police to bring Froliana’s baby to her holding cell three times a day so she is able to breastfeed.

Froliana’s attorney, Koena Matlala, said that the arrangement had been difficult for both her and the child.

"She has been seeing the child as it was ordered and most probably, as a mother to a child, she would not be pleased to not be with her child, so she is relieved now she is going to go home and be with her child. So that is all I can say, I don’t have any further instructions."

