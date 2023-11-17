Phala Phala: Accused relieved to no longer be breastfeeding baby in cell

Froliana Joseph, a former cleaner at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm, and her brother were released on R5,000 and R10,000 bail respectively on Friday at the Bela Bela Magistrates Court in Limpopo.

BELA BELA - One of the accused in the Phala Phala farm burglary says she is relieved she no longer has to breastfeed her newborn child from a prison cell.

It’s alleged that in 2020, the siblings, along with their accomplice, Imanuwela David, broke into the president’s farm and made off with US$580,000 in cash.

Since her arrest on 6 November, the court made an arrangement for police to bring Froliana’s baby to her holding cell three times a day so she is able to breastfeed.

Froliana’s attorney, Koena Matlala, said that the arrangement had been difficult for both her and the child.

"She has been seeing the child as it was ordered and most probably, as a mother to a child, she would not be pleased to not be with her child, so she is relieved now she is going to go home and be with her child. So that is all I can say, I don’t have any further instructions."

#PhalaPhala “The court hereby finds there appears to be an equilibrium in the interest of the accused and those of justice. Therefore it is in the interest of justice that accused number two and three be released on bail,” said Magistrate Predeshni Ponnan. TCG pic.twitter.com/nxBvSLl8f5 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 17, 2023