Motion submitted to Parly Speaker to consider removal of CGE commissioner Botha

African National Congress (ANC) MP Fikile Masiko has submitted the motion to the Speaker, attaching substantiating documents in support of the removal of Mbuyiselo Botha in accordance with Section 194 of the Constitution.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament could soon initiate a second impeachment process involving a Chapter Nine institution, this time involving a commissioner of the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE).

A motion has been submitted to Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula for the National Assembly to consider the removal of commissioner Mbuyiselo Botha, on five misconduct charges related to disparaging remarks he’s made about his fellow commissioners.

Parliament tested the removal from office from a Chapter Nine institution for the first time last year when it initiated impeachment proceedings against former Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkwhebane.

These include an investigation report from the commission, audio recordings and transcriptions following a plenary meeting of the commission in 2021.

In them, Botha can be heard telling another person that former commissioner, Tamara Mathebula, doesn't have a backbone.

The motion says this statement is disrespectful, demeaning and humiliating and undermined Mathebula’s standing in the commission.

In a second charge, the motion says Botha also impugned the dignity of commissioner, Nomasonto Mazibuko, by making a hurtful and discriminatory reference to her albinism.

A third charge points to Botha not having acted in the best interests of the commission by being disruptive in the said meeting and sharing details of proceedings with an outside party.

Botha faces two further charges also stemming from disparaging comments made to two other commissioners.

The Speaker will now have to consider whether to appoint an independent legal panel to assess the evidence and determine whether sufficient grounds exist for Botha to face a parliamentary impeachment inquiry.