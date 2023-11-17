Meyiwa trial: Investigator Vusumuzi Mogane set to return to the witness stand

Mogane has been cross-examined on vehicle tracking data from the day he was escorting one of the accused, Bongani Ntanzi. The investigator led Ntanzi's arrest in June 2020 and escorted him to allegedly sign two confession statements.

TSHWANE - A State witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has hit back at cross-examination by the defence, saying they should ask certain questions to his deceased colleague.

Investigator Sergeant Vusumuzi Mogane has been cross-examined on vehicle tracking data from the day he was escorting one of the accused, Bongani Ntanzi.

Mogane led Ntanzi's arrest in June 2020 and escorted him to allegedly sign two confession statements.

Ntanzi is one of five men being tried for the Bafana Bafana captain's 2014 murder.

During his cross-examination, Ntanzi's lawyer, Thulani Mngomezulu, disputed that he appeared in the Tlhabane Magistrates Court on charges of possession of ammunition in June, saying it was actually on 13 July 2020.

He also said that was the day that Ntanzi was brought fresh clothes to change for the first time since his arrest on 16 June.

Mngomezulu insisted that the clothes were organised by Ntanzi's girlfriend Molebogeng; and his friend, Jack Buthelezi.

But Mogane said the records show that Ntanzi's appearance was on 22 June, and he knows nothing about his clothes.

“If it was possible, we would resurrect Sergeant Mabena to come testify, and then send him back to the grave to rest in peace.”

Mogane is set to return to the witness stand on Friday morning for further grilling.