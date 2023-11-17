Loyiso Nkohla murder: Third suspect to appear in court

Politician and activist Loyiso Nkohla was assassinated in April, in Cape Town’s Philippi, while meeting with community members living along the railway tracks near the Philippi train station.

CAPE TOWN - A third suspect arrested in connection with the murder of Cape Town politician and community leader Loyiso Nkohla, is expected to make his first appearance in the East London Magistrates Court on Friday.

The 39-year-old man was arrested in Peddie, in the Eastern Cape, on Thursday.

This marks the Hawks’ second breakthrough in Nkohla's murder investigation this week.

On Tuesday, 38-year-old Mziyanda Mdlungu was nabbed in Katlehong, in Gauteng, and is being transported to Cape Town to appear in the Athlone Magistrates Court on Monday.

The first suspect, Zukisa Tshabile, who was arrested last month and appeared in that same court is due back in the dock in February.

He was helping the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa to negotiate a relocation plan for them, to clear the tracks for Metrorail to resume operations on the central line.

The Hawks' spokesperson, Siyabulela Vukubi: "The continued efforts by the Hawks in resolving the murder of Loyiso Mabandla bore fruit when they arrested a third suspect.

"The arrest was effected by a serious organised crime investigation team on the 16th of November. He is expected to appear in transit in the East London Magistrates Court on 17 November."