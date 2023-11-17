KZN Community Safety Dept beefs up security for voter registration weekend

On Friday, the province announced that additional law enforcement officers would be deployed to all polling areas this weekend.

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Community Safety has vowed to provide safety at voting stations ahead of this registration weekend.

On Friday, the province announced that additional law enforcement officers would be deployed to all polling areas this weekend.

KwaZulu-Natal is no stranger to political intolerance which often escalates.

READ: How to register to cast your vote in the 2024 elections

The Department of Community Safety said this weekend’s voter registration is most likely to trigger a hive of political activities across KZN.

Authorities say the 4,973 voting stations in the province will be secured by various police units.

The deployed teams will be patrolling the voting stations and surrounding areas, while also gathering intelligence.

Areas like Inanda, KwaMashu, uMlazi, Hammersdale, Plessisliar and Nongoma have been identified as high-risk areas.