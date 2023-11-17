July unrest incitement case moved to high court

Sixty-four of the 65 accused appeared in the Durban Magistrates Court on Friday for the incitement case.

DURBAN - The matter involving 65 people accused of inciting public looting during the 2021 July unrest has been moved to the high court.

Sixty-four of the 65 accused appeared in the Durban Magistrates Court on Friday for the incitement case.

Most of the accused were arrested between KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last year.

The State alleges the group was behind social media posts inciting violence and looting at the time.

The courtroom was packed to capacity as most of those sitting inside stand accused.

For the first 20 minutes of the proceedings, Magistrate Khumalo checked and verified legal representation for the accused.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, said that this was now a high court matter.

"Indictments were served on the accused person via their various attorneys. The matter was remanded to the 30th of January 2024 for the accused to make their first appearance in the Durban High Court."

The group is alleged to have used social media to influence public disruption during the unrest in July 2021.

The matter will return to court in January.