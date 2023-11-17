In wake of crime stats, GFSA calls on govt to tighten controls on legal firearms

The latest quarterly crime statistics show that at least 34 people are shot dead in the country every day.

CAPE TOWN - Gun Free South Africa (GFSA) has called on government to implement tighter controls on legal firearms as they remain the biggest source of illegal ones.

This after Police Minister Bheki Cele released the country's latest quarterly crime statistics on Friday.

The figures show that at least 34 people are shot dead in the country every day.

GFSA director Adele Kirsten says two things need to happen for the tighter control of guns in South Africa.

"One is for the minister (Cele) to bring the Firearms Control Amendment Bill to Parliament so that the loopholes can be closed."

She said that the second measure concerned the Central Firearms Registry.

"Secondly, the police have to make sure that the Central Firearms Registry is fully functional and is able to track every single gun owned by both civilians and the state from cradle to grave."

Kirsten said that another concern was the increase in the number of police officers being killed.