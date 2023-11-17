How to register to cast your vote in the 2024 elections

From 18 to 19 November, more than 23,000 voter registration stations will be open from 8am to 5pm for prospective voters. Here is a guide on how to register.

JOHANNESBURG - With only 66% of South Africa's voting age population currently registered to vote in the upcoming 2024 elections, citizens are being encouraged to make concerted efforts to cast their ballot.

From 18 to 19 November, more than 23,000 voter registration stations will be open from 8am to 5pm for prospective voters, the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) confirmed.

Here is a guide on how to register.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE?

Any South African citizen over the age of 16 can register to vote. The legal voting age is 18. You need only register to vote once, unless you have moved to a different voting district, but this must be done in person.

WHAT DO I NEED?

Green bar-coded ID book, or



Smartcard ID, or



A valid temporary identity certificate (TIC)



HOW DO I REGISTER, AND WHERE?

Each area has pre-selected IEC offices. Click here to find yours.



Complete the provided registration form and have your ID book scanned. Your application will take up to seven working days to be processed.



After completing the form, you will receive a barcoded sticker in your green ID book, or on your TIC.



I'VE REGISTERED - NOW WHAT?

To check your registration details, click here.



You can also send an SMS with your ID number to 32810, at a cost of R1 per SMS.



Alternatively, download the IEC app and enter your ID number.



Your local IEC office will also be able to confirm your registration status.



SPECIAL VOTES

If you are bedridden, in hospital, pregnant, disabled, or unable to make it to your voting station on election day, you are eligible to apply for a special vote.

You can register for a special vote by either completing an online application form (click here) or sending an SMS with your ID number to 32249. You can also submit an MEC 35 form in person at your local IEC office. This form can be delivered on your behalf.

Once you have registered, you can check the status of your special vote here.