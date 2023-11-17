Home Affairs ready to assist with IDs for voter registration weekend

A total of 321 Home Affairs offices will open on Saturday and Sunday from 8am until 5pm to service ID collections and temporary ID applications.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Home Affairs says its all systems go to assist eligible voters who may need to collect ID documents over the voter registration weekend.

On Saturday, thousands of South Africans are expected to register on the voter's roll so they can cast their ballots in the 2024 national elections.

A total of 321 Home Affairs offices will open on Saturday and Sunday from 8am until 5pm to service ID collections and temporary ID applications.

Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza said that there were at least 135,000 uncollected ID documents at branches.

"No one should be saying I can't register because I don't have an ID. If you go to the office, we are going to give you a temporary ID certificate and you can use that temporary ID certificate to register to vote."