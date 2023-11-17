Govt permits WC small-scale fishing with benefit of reducing poaching

This comes after years of delays with the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment approaching the courts to review the small scale fishing sector request.

CAPE TOWN – Small-scale fisherman in the Western Cape have been given the green light to obtain fishing rights licences.

This comes after years of delays with the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment approaching the courts to review the small-scale fishing sector request.

The court process follows multiple complaints from community members about the fairness and accuracy of granting the fishing permits.

According to the small-scale fishing sector, the granting of licences will also reduce incidents of poaching.

The director of small-scale fisheries in the Western Cape, Abongile Ngqongwa spoke to John Maytham on Cape talk on Thursday.

"Fishing communities in the past never had any legal access to fishing and their operations were criminalised. That's why we had the small-scale fisheries policy which said we need to have a reform in the legislation. In doing so, we had to recognise small-scale fishers in fishing communities."

Ngqongwa added that the fishing rights include a variety of species.

"What is important to note is the fact that the fishing rights includes a bucket of species, so it’s not only limited to West Coast lobster. There are many other species that can be viable for the co-operative, some of them is your traditional line fish species, your seaweed species, your abalone and your abalone aquaculture."