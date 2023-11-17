GFSA: Latest crime stats show that firearms remain leading cause of murder in SA

Police Minister Bheki Cele released the latest quarterly crime statistics in Parliament on Friday, saying that government could not 'take comfort' in the slight reduction in violent crime.

CAPE TOWN - Gun Free South Africa (GFSA) said that the latest crime statistics showed that firearms remained the leading cause of murder in South Africa.

The statistics reveal that at least 34 people are shot dead in South Africa every day.

GFSA director Adele Kirsten said that the figures related to gun violence were disheartening.

She said that GFSA was calling on government to use its crime data to save lives.

"We reiterate our call for the establishment of specialiased firearm units to track, trace and destroy illegal firearms."

Kirsten says that limiting gun availability through various controls saves lives, as was shown in 1998 when SA’s gun death rate was halved to 18 people a day.