Gauteng Health Dept launches campaign to address healthcare workers’ attitudes

The Gauteng Department of Health said the 'I Serve With A Smile' campaign is aimed at addressing bad service at public healthcare facilities across the province, following complaints.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department has fielded hundreds of calls from patients and their families, complaining about bad service at public healthcare facilities across the province.

The department said it has received 748 complaints in the second quarter of 2023, in contrast to the 640 lodged in the first quarter.

It has decided to launch the 'I Serve with a Smile' campaign, aimed at addressing the attitudes of healthcare workers in medical facilities.

Gauteng Health Department spokesperson, Motalalatale Modiba:

“The campaign seeks to encourage every healthcare worker to approach their work with a smile, enthusiasm, empathy, and a friendly demeanour as a way of ensuring that we begin to engender a more positive and humane approach.”