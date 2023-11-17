Dijana and Mothibi to race in fourth and final 2023 Fortress Running Series

Comrades legends, Tete Dijana and Edward Mothibi, will be participating in the race which will be held at the Flamwood Walk shopping centre on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - The fourth and final leg of the 2023 Fortress Running Series makes a stop in the North West province on Sunday, 19 November as the race continues to celebrate South Africans' passion for running.

Comrades legends, Tete Dijana and Edward Mothibi, will be participating in the race which will be held at the Flamwood Walk shopping centre.

The Fortress Running Series started in 2018 and is dedicated to bringing the thrill of running events to rural communities, providing a platform for local residents to participate and showcase their athletic talent.

The series is a partnership with the ISMO Athletics Club, which is led by 1992 Two Oceans Marathon winner, Israel Morake and Hezekiel Sepeng, who is a 1996 Olympic silver medallist and South African 800m record holder with an unbeaten time of 1:42:69.

"We identified a gap in rural areas where there is a lack of well-managed sponsored athletics and rural development events," said Morake on the race.

"The Fortress Running Series bridges this gap - most of the major events take place in the big cities, but these races give exposure to athletes from rural areas."

The race features distances ranging from the 5km to the 21.1km races, while all finishers will receive medals and the total prize pool up for grabs for the 21.1km and 10km races is over R20,000.

Vuso Majija, executive director of Fortress Retail, said: "These races embody our commitment to supporting the communities surrounding the areas where we operate our shopping centres. We put our customers first by providing a safe shopping and lifestyle space. Our centres play an important role in our customers’ lives - we offer convenience, value for money and improve their quality of life by bringing modern services closer to them."