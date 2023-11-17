DBE ropes in State Security Agency to thwart matric exam paper leaks

There have been a number of social media posts suggesting that some papers were leaked to matriculants.

JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department has assured parents and guardians that matric final exam papers have not been leaked.

This emerges as National Senior Certificate candidates continue writing their final exams.

The department has roped in the State Security Agency to tighten security controls to prevent leaks in matric exam papers.

Its spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said there've been no major incidents reported: "The exams are proceeding very well, and the department is pleased that so far, so good. There has been no leak of any question papers whatsoever, and we urge our candidates to focus because there won't be any rewrites," said Mhlanga.