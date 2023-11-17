DA: Cele has lost the war on violent crime and must be fired

The party’s police committee member, Andrew Whitfield, said that since Bheki Cele was appointed in 2018, nearly 130,000 South Africans had been brutally murdered and he must be fired.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says that Police Minister Bheki Cele has lost the war on violence following the release of the latest quarterly crime statistics.

The party’s police committee member, Andrew Whitfield, said that since Cele was appointed in 2018, nearly 130,000 South Africans had been brutally murdered and he must be fired.

READ: Cele: we can't take comfort in slight reduction in violent crime statistics

The police released statistics from July to September this year, which showed a reduction of 59 murders to 6,945 murders, which was still too high, according to parties.

"The latest crime statistics confirm that Minister Bheki Cele has lost the war on violent crime and must be fired immediately. President Ramaphosa can no longer turn a blind eye to a minister he appointed as the minister of police in 2018, who has now presided over 130,000 South Africans who have been brutally murdered."

Whitfield said the DA would now write to President Ramaphosa to provide him with evidence that Minister Cele was not upholding the terms of his agreement and must be fired immediately.