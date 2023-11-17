Could AIC’s Margaret Arnolds make the cut for CoJ council speaker job?

Arnolds is understood to be a shoo-in to replace the City of Johannesburg’s previous speaker, Colleen Makhubeke, who was axed from the position during the week by her party, COPE.

JOHANNESBURG - Could the African Independent Congress (AIC)'s firebrand Margaret Arnolds become the next Speaker of Johannesburg?

According to insiders, she is likely to replace Colleen Makhubele, who lost her job after being fired by her party, the Congress of the People, this week.

This has seen the Political Management Council, which comprises the African National Congress (ANC), Economic Freedom Fighters, Patriotic Alliance and other smaller parties, meeting to deliberate on the way forward.

Eyewitness News understands that smaller parties also met to decide on Makhubele's replacement, in line with the working agreement, which would see the speaker coming from the minority grouping.

The revolving door of leadership in the City of Johannesburg is set to open for Arnolds.

Eyewitness News understands she's a shoo-in, despite some reservations about her perceived closeness to ANC regional chairperson Dada Morero.

Those who wanted the AIC councillor blocked said it wouldn't look good for the Troika - the mayoral seat, chief whip, and speaker of the council - to consist of men only.

This has resulted in suggestions that former Mayor Thapelo Amad be considered for the role scrapped.

Amad is the second Al Jama-ah councillor, whose resignation in April gave way to Kabelo Gwamanda's path towards the mayoral chain.

While a sitting of council is expected much later in November, a special sitting is expected to take place early next week.