COCT concerned over proposal to limit law enforcement powers of metro police

The city's safety and security MMC, JP Smith, says its law enforcement contributes immensely in the fight against crime.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has raised concerns about a proposed policy document to limit the metro police law enforcement powers.

The city says its officers are only limited to enforcing by-laws under the municipal policing service.

According to the city, national legislation must provide a framework for the establishment of powers, functions and control of municipal police services.

"This city is vehemently opposed to this proposal, as it will have a dire impact on the many communities who rely on metro police to increasingly fill the gaps left by an ailing South African Police Service (SAPS). Our response to national government is conveying this opposition and we are committed to pursuing this matter to the Constitutional Court."