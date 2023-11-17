Cele: We can't take comfort in slight reduction in violent crime statistics

Police released the latest quarterly crime statistics on Friday, covering the period from July to September this year.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said they can’t “take comfort” in the slight reduction in violent crime statistics.

He said that despite the small improvement, violent crime figures remained too high.

Cele said that the statistics also showed that fewer women and children were killed in the quarter, a 10.9% and 7% decrease respectively.

The latest quarterly crime stats show a reduction of 59 murders compared to the same quarter last year.

But the number remains high at 6,945 murder cases, which translates to 2,315 murders per month.

Cele said that while sexual offences and murders were down, they could not celebrate.

"Despite the overall drop within the country's murder rate between July and September this year, 6,945 people were murdered in South Africa in three months, that's why we can't take the comfort of the reduction. We can't say we have arrived."

Cele said that out of people killed, 881 were women and 293 were children.

Head of crime research and statistics, Major-General Norman Sekhukhune said that Gauteng and the Western Cape also contributed the most contact crime.