Cele notes progress in the fight against violent crimes; rape and murder

Police Minister Bheki Cele and the police briefed Parliament’s police committee on the latest quarterly crime statistics. The numbers indicate a reduction in the number of violent crimes.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele says police continue to see progress in their fight against violent crimes, with fewer murders recorded in the last quarter.

Cele and the police briefed Parliament’s police committee on Friday morning.

The latest quarterly crime statistics - covering the period from July to September this year - indicate a reduction in the number of murder and rape cases.

ALSO READ:

- Quarterly crime stats: Murder & sex crimes down, attempted murder spikes

- Stats show crime spike in some Western Cape hotspots

- Crime stats reveal schools have become rape hotspots

While Cele admitted violent crime is “stubborn”, thousands of South Africans continue to be victims of contact crime.

The police’s head of crime research and statistics Norman Sekhukhune told members of Parliament (MPs) that while the number of “contact crime” cases increased, murder and rape cases decreased in the quarter.

He said, "6,945 murders have been reported to the police. That is a reduction of 49 murders compared to the previous comparable quarter".

Sekhukhune said sexual offences are also down by 193 counts, indicating a 1.5% percent improvement. He said there were also 74 fewer rapes putting the figure at 10, 516.

But Cele says there has been an improvement.

"We are beginning to see some trends. While crime is stubborn there are some green shoots."

While MPs raised concerns about certain crimes, the committee will have another follow-up meeting on the statistics to unpack the details.