Blyvoor mine management, some workers locked in talks to resolve labour dispute

Workers downed tools earlier this week after the company announced it couldn’t pay Christmas bonuses and profit shares.

CARLETONVILLE - Blyvoor mine management and a handful of disgruntled workers are locked behind closed doors as a labour dispute brings the gold operation to a standstill.

Workers also want the gold operation to terminate the existing closed-shop agreement which gives the in-house Blyvoor Workers Union exclusive bargaining rights.

#BlyvoorMine | Five shop stewards, elected yesterday, have gone in for closed door talks with the in-house Blyvoor Workers Union and mine management. It’s been at least 3 hours now. ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 17, 2023

It's believed Blyvoor mine management sent staff messages on Friday morning, pleading with workers to stay home until Monday while the matter is being resolved.

But scores of mineworkers have again gathered outside the mine premises.

Some workers have told Eyewitness News that a trust deficit and a breakdown in communication with the Blyvoor Workers Union and management had left them skeptical about the issue being resolved in their favour.

Workers are angry that they may face a dark and dry Christmas while the gold company allegedly scores high profits from the red-hot gold prices.

Though the workers are frustrated, they appear careful not to stir tensions in fear of reprisal.

Five shop stewards elected during Thursday’s sit-in have been in talks with the union and management for several hours now.