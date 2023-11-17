Blyvoor Gold mine threatens to fire 240 miners following illegal sit-in

Mineworkers at the Blyvoor Gold mine are disgruntled over the non-payment of incentives, including Christmas bonuses and profit sharing.

CARLETONVILLE - The Blyvoor Gold mine has reportedly threatened to sack more than 240 mineworkers following an illegal sit-in staged this week.

The 36-hour demonstration underground ended on Thursday when hundreds of workers resurfaced from the Peter Skeat shaft on the West Rand.

Almost 800 workers were estimated to have taken part.

Shop stewards, elected during the labour impasse, delivered the bad news to striking workers outside the mine on Friday.

Mineworkers at the Blyvoor Gold mine are disgruntled over the non-payment of incentives, including Christmas bonuses and profit sharing.

The company cited financial difficulties for not being able to honour its agreement with workers.

Five shop stewards were sent in to negotiate with mine management amid a strained relationship between workers and the in-house Blyvoor Workers Union.

#BlyvoorMine | Five shop stewards, elected yesterday, have gone in for closed door talks with the in-house Blyvoor Workers Union and mine management. It’s been at least 3 hours now. ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 17, 2023

#BlyvoorMine | Almost 6 hours later - the 5 elected shop stewards have returned with bad news for workers.



Mine management has told them 241 workers will be dismissed for the illegal sit-in that ended yesterday.



The company maintains - it has no money to pay December bonuses. pic.twitter.com/G5F3p24c4v ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 17, 2023

The striking workers waited almost six hours in the blistering heat only to be dealt a heavy blow.

Sandile Nojoko, who was at the negotiation table with management, confirmed the company’s decision to workers.

The mine is yet to comment on the labour issue.