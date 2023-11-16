'We can’t share territory with murderers': Malema calls on SA to cut Israel ties

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema kicked off debate in a virtual mini-plenary sitting of the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon, saying that to maintain diplomatic ties with Israel was offensive to the South African Constitution.

"We therefore call on members of Parliament and the people of South Africa to support the call to remove the Israeli embassy in South Africa. We can’t share a territory with murderers."

Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Candith Mashego-Dlamini has, meanwhile, also condemned the actions of the Islamic resistance movement, Hamas, which is in control of Gaza, for kidnapping and killing Israeli civilians last month.

But she added, Israel does not have the right to use military force to attack a territory under its control.

"South Africa can not have normal relations with Israel for as long as Israel is committing war crimes and genocide against the Palestinians. Is intent on removing the Palestinians from their land, and is unwilling to negotiate a viable peace plan without preconditions."