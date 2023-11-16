WC e-hailing drivers' strike ends after deal with app companies

The Western Cape e-Hailing Drivers Association has confirmed that it has reached an agreement with the app companies they work for.

This comes after drivers staged a three-day stay-away, raising concerns about their unsafe working conditions.

Chairperson of the association, Siyabonga Hlabisa, said hotspot areas for hijacking of drivers included Gugulethu, Philippi, Nyanga, Elsies River and Khayelitsha.

"Everything is a mess you know. Drivers go pick up their clients with a hot seat because they don't even have a shelter to hide their cars here. So all those issues, so that's why we are really concerned and feel like no, we should just go on stay away. The association has been engaging with them but they never responded."

The drivers also want the cost of rides to be increased.

Hlabisa added that the strike was over and drivers would be back on duty on Friday.