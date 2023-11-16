Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Defence questions precision of GPS data

Evidence has been led on the tracking data of the car that was used to transport two of the accused to make confession statements.

JOHANNESBURG - The precision of GPS data in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has come into dispute as vehicle tracking evidence is being led.

The State has heard testimony from a tracking expert who has confirmed the authenticity of the record before the court.

This is all part of a trial within a trial to establish the admissibility of confession statements by two of the five accused.

The defence is at pains to match the vehicle tracking data before the court and some of the stops that the accused allege were made where they claim to have been assaulted by police.

During the cross-examination of Michael du Preez, CEO of car tracking company Ctrack, defence lawyer Charles Mnisi questioned just how precise the AVL system is.

"As we look here, we are unable to follow meticulously what this is, so as we consult with them, based on what this document contains, we should be taking them through that physical mapping."

After a short consultation with the accused, the defence asked Du Preez to present a detailed map with the exact coordinates to establish whether stops were made where the accused had alleged.