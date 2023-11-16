Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Ctrack confirms authenticity of SAPS car data

The court has been hearing testimony on the movements made by police while escorting one of Meyiwa’s alleged killers.

JOHANNESBURG - The custodians of a vehicle tracking system used by the South African Police Service (SAPS) have confirmed the authenticity of the data before the court in the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

The State has called an expert to testify on the authenticity of the data.

A trial within a trial is being heard to determine the admissibility of confession statements by two of the five accused.

The State has called Micheal du Preez, the CEO of car tracking company, Ctrack.

The company has been awarded a tender by the South African Police Service to install the AVL car tracking system in its vehicles.

Du Preez said there is a 100% match between the data that he pulled from the car that was transporting Bongani Ntanzi and the data presented to its court by the state

He also said if it was not, he would know.

"If someone tries to alter data, the chronological order of data would be out of sequence and out of logical reason which would then reflect as tampered with."

When asked if the system could be tampered with, Du Preez said because it was installed out of sight it's not impossible but it is unlikely.