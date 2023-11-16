SADTU demands apology from EFF after claims of preferential hiring by IEC

EFF leader, Julius Malema, accused the Electoral Commission (IEC) of prioritising SADTU members when it comes to the hiring of election officials.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) has demanded an apology from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) after the red berets alleged that its members were subverting elections.

SADTU is an affiliate of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), which is part of the tripartite alliance with the African National Congress (ANC).

In a statement, SADTU said there is nothing wrong with their members making themselves available to assist in advancing the country's democracy.

Meanwhile, the IEC’s chief electoral officer, Sy Mamabolo, said the EFF has not filed a formal complaint against any of the 70,000 electoral staff.

"All staff who will be working at the voting stations this weekend have been taken to local party liaison committees so that if any party has a grievance against any person on those lists, they could raise an objection."