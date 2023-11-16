Political parties divided on SA cutting ties with Israel over Gaza war

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema tabled the motion in a mini-plenary of the National Assembly.

CAPE TOWN - Political parties are divided over whether or not South Africa should sever diplomatic ties with Israel over the killing of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza.

He said that the call to boot the Israeli ambassador to South Africa from the country was not against Jewish people but rather against the actions of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the violation of Palestinians’ human rights.

But at least four other opposition parties disagreed, saying cutting diplomatic ties would not be a smart move for bringing about peace.

EFF leader Julius Malema said that government must oppose all forms of racism and cut its ties with Israel until it complied with international law.

"We say no to the embassy of Israel in South Africa. It must go and it must go now. No justice, no peace."

But the Democratic Alliance (DA), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) and Freedom Front Plus did not agree.

The IFP’s Mkhuleko Hlengwa: "It is tantamount to running away. Recalling ambassadors or removing ambassadors amounts to regressive diplomacy."

The Freedom Front Plus’ Corne Mulder: "South Africa will not be in a position to play any role whatsoever in terms of any mediation or any chance to try and play a constructive and a positive role to bring this conflict to an end."

The EFF’s motion will be voted on by a full sitting of the House next week.