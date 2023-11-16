Only way for unhappy SAns not to 'lose their voice' is to register to vote - IEC

Only 66%, or approximately 26.2 million, of South Africa’s voting-age population are registered to vote.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has urged citizens who might be unhappy with the current state of the country to register to vote, just in case they change their minds about casting their vote in 2024.

The IEC said about 26.2 million people are registered to vote, representing about 66% of the country's voting-age population.

This weekend, the commission will facilitate voter registration - with over 23,000 stations across the country.

Voter participation has been on a downward spiral with every election since 1994.

Almost, if not all, political parties talked about reaching the 14 million base of eligible voters who have not bothered to register.

The chief electoral officer, Sy Mamabolo, said only registered voters could determine the political outcomes of the country.

"Even if you have not as yet decided to vote, it is still important to be on the voters' roll because your choice can only be recorded if you are registered. Therefore, by not registering you lose your voice."

Mamabolo said the IEC was working with the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) to ensure the registration weekend goes smoothly.