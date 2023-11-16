NUM distances itself from Blyvoor Gold Mine sit-in

It’s understood the mineworkers have refused to resurface since Wednesday morning as tensions mount over a labour dispute.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has distanced itself from a plot that has seen more than 800 workers stage a sit-in at the Blyvoor Gold Mine near Carletonville.

Scores of workers have been underground since Wednesday morning as tensions mount over a labour dispute.



READ: More than 800 Blyvoor Gold Mine workers stage sit-in underground

Workers want the mine to terminate the existing closed shop agreement and grant NUM organising rights.

Under the current agreement with the company, the in-house union - Blyvoor Workers Union has exclusive bargaining rights at the mine.

They are also calling for management to issue bonuses and thirteenth cheques for the upcoming December holidays.

NUM regional organiser, Sfiso Mbamali said mine management has not been forthcoming with workers on a way to resolve their grievances.

“It is not a hostage situation. We received information while we were sitting in our office. We are not actually related to that sit-in in any manner, we just received a call. Then as a union in Carletonville claiming to represent workers, we could not sit and keep quiet while there are people underground.”