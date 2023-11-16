Newly-formed Afrika Unite Congress wants traditional leaders firmly in its fold

Afrika Unite Congress leader Lizwi Ncwane said his party, which has yet to complete its registration for the 2024 general elections, will include structures that will accommodate kings, chiefs, queens, and headmen.

DURBAN - The Afrika Unite Congress (AUC), which is just around four months old and is yet to complete its registration for the upcoming general elections, is already attempting to woo traditional leaders.

The leader of the newly-formed outfit, Lizwi Ncwane, told Eyewitness News it was a mistake not to allow traditional leaders to participate in the Government of National Unity (GNU) when South Africa got its democratic breakthrough.

Ncwane is hoping to use his party to bring this vision to life.

Ncwane said his party will include structures that accommodate kings, chiefs, queens, and headmen.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the role of traditional leaders is unquestionable, as they form a vital part of everyday life and have a major influence across the entire province.

However, the AUC feels that this is not enough.

Ncwane said more needs to be done as he raised concerns over various issues, including the safety of traditional leaders.

"Their call for security and protection, I think, is imperative. It is long overdue. We can see statistically how they are getting victimised and killed, and this will be ongoing."

