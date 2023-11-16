Motorists set for some festive relief as AA predicts December fuel price drop

The association says unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund show a decrease of between R1.05 and R1.06 for both grades of petrol while a two rand decrease in diesel is expected.

JOHANNESBURG - Motorists may pay less for fuel in December as the Automobile Association (AA) predicts another fuel price decrease.

Lower international product prices are attributed to the anticipated decrease.

A steady rand against the dollar is also said to have played a significant role in the fuel prices dropping.

Both grades of petrol are currently available at over R23 a litre, while diesel is at over R24 a litre.

The AA says this will bring much-needed relief to motorists ahead of the December holidays.