Mineworkers at Blyvoor mine demand answers on plan to resolve labour issues

More than 800 workers are staging a sit-in at the Peter Skeat operation, calling for their demands to be addressed.

JOHANNESBURG - A group of peaceful mineworkers have gathered outside Blyvoor mine near Carltonville on the West Rand demanding answers from mine management about plans to resolve the labour issue.

They’re calling for non-payment incentives and for the existing closed-shop agreement with the Blyvoor Workers Union to be terminated.

Out of the frying pan and into the fire seems to be the best way to describe the precarious labour relations in the gold mining sector at the moment.

The picture we are seeing at Blyvoor almost mimics what we saw play out at the Gold One mine over the last few weeks, except this time the National Union of Mineworkers is on the outside looking in.

While the union has distanced itself from the sit-in, we are told workers underground want NUM to be granted rights to organise at the operation.

Workers are accusing management of refusing to give them answers about their prior promises for profit sharing and 13th cheques for the December holidays.

Four shop stewards have been sent down the shaft to negotiate with workers to come back to the surface for talks to continue under safer and more conducive conditions.

The Blyvoor mine, under different management, has been hobbled by industrial action in the past.

This includes a wildcat strike in 2012, which resulted in liquidation.

A revamp of the mine in 2021 stalled in the wake of growing labour unrest.

The current dispute could prove costly if it continues unabated.