Meyiwa trial: Investigator says defence muddling versions of accused's claims

PRETORIA - A lead investigator in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has accused the defence of swinging between versions of the accused's claims during his cross-examination.

Sergeant Vusumuzi Mogane gave testimony on vehicle tracking records of the car he was driving while escorting one of the accused.

The defence went through the data with a fine comb, and claimed that Bongani Ntanzi was assaulted at different times when the vehicle was not in motion to force him to sign a confession statement.

Mogane denied this.

Ntanzi's lawyer, advocate Mngomezulu, pointed out a 40-minute interval where the police's Toyota Fortuner was idling while in Alberton near Ring Road.

He said that was one of the instances where Ntanzi was taken out of the car and electrocuted.

But Mogane said this was inconsistent with Ntanzi's initial version.

"Your alleged that we took him to the steel pipe in Soweto. Now, are you saying we took him to that steel pipe in Alberton?"

Mngomezulu insisted that Ntanzi was taken to a second dumping area in Orlando later.

On Thursday, the court is likely to hear evidence from a vehicle tracking expert or another investigator.