Marshalltown fire survivors placed in shacks with no water, electricity

In August a blaze ripped through a 5-storey hijacked building called uSindiso 77 lives were claimed, dozens injured and hundreds were left displaced.

JOHANNESBURG - Survivors of the Marshalltown fire have been placed in temporary shelters with no access to water or electricity.

The City of Joburg is housing the survivors of the fire in corrugated iron structures on city-owned land in Denver, all with just one window, a door and no furniture.

Over 100 corrugated iron rooms nearly the size of a single parking space have become home to survivors of the Marshalltown fire, with just a few green and white mobile toilets scattered near the entrance.

As Eyewitness News walked into a home labelled shack number one, a mother and her baby were sleeping on the floor using a pile of clothes as pillows.

Just next door, another woman was using a three-legged iron pot to prepare a meal for her family.

She told Eyewitness News she didn’t think they’d be left to live in such terrible conditions.

"They’ve left us to stay in appalling condition. Some mobile toilets are dirty and we have no electricity. How will I cook for my children?"

These shelters have been reserved for South Africans, and it's not yet clear where migrants have been moved to or if the survivors will be moved to a different location.

The City of Joburg is yet to respond to queries about the condition of the shelters.