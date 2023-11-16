Makhubele claims COPE leader Lekota abandoned SARA due to leadership squabbles

The former COPE member, now the leader of the South African Rainbow Alliance, was booted out of the party last week after it claimed it didn’t authorise her signing it up with the minority parties voting bloc.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Congress of the People (COPE) member Colleen Makhubele has accused the party’s leader, Mosiuoa Lekota, of abandoning the South African Rainbow Alliance (SARA) due to leadership squabbles.

Makhubele was axed from COPE earlier last week after she was unveiled as the new leader of SARA – a voting bloc of minority parties.

Her expulsion also saw her booted out as the City of Joburg council speaker, after COPE claimed it didn’t give her the go-ahead to sign the party up with the new alliance.

While Lekota initially threw his weight behind the alliance, it’s understood a disagreement over who would be its face led to the fallout.

Makhubele broke her silence at a media briefing in Sandton on Wednesday, where she took to the helm at

SARA.

She denied betraying COPE to advance her political career: “All of these things are lies to tarnish SARA and I keep emphasising because SARA is led by a woman, who is capable and who is creating a very serious threat to the political landscape of this country. Therefore, all sorts of lies are being spread - not just within COPE, but outside of COPE.”

Meanwhile, the City of Joburg is said to be scrambling for a new council speaker, with calls for a special council sitting to resolve the matter.