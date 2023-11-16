Ekurhuleni urges owners of impounded vehicles to claim them before it's too late

The city says these vehicles include 582 motor vehicles, 80 motorcycles, 53 trailers, 14 caravans, and six containers.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Ekurhuleni has urged residents whose vehicles have been impounded by the metro to claim them before they go under the hammer.

The cars were impounded by the city’s metro police department for various transgressions.

Currently, the city is in possession of 735 vehicles and it is set to auction them off in December.

Motorists whose vehicles have been impounded have until 11 December to claim them, before they are sold.

The owners of the vehicles should note that they will be held liable for expenses incurred for the removal and storage of the vehicles until they are collected, said the city.

It added that should it fail to sell off the vehicles, it will dispose of them in a manner it sees fit.