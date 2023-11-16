DA, IFP, ACDP & FF Plus say they don't back withdrawing SA diplomats from Israel

They’ve been taking part in a debate in the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon on a motion from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for government to sever all diplomatic ties with Israel over its bombardment of the Palestinian territory of Gaza.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (D), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) and FF Plus say they don’t support the withdrawal of South African diplomats from Israel.

Neither do they agree with forcing out the Israeli ambassador to South Africa.

The DA’s Emma Powell has called out the African National Congress (ANC) for what she views as hypocrisy in its foreign policy in relation to Russia’s war in Ukraine and the conflict in Sudan.

"The truth is, the ANC is only interested in inflaming divisions to score political points. And make no mistake, over the graves of Gaza, the ANC have spotted an opportunity and their misinformation machine is now moving ahead full throttle."