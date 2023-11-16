Competition Commission probing possibility of charging rigging-accused banks

UK-based Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) is one of the banks, and has admitted to manipulating the US dollar-Rand exchange rate between 2007 and 2013.

JOHANNESBURG - The Competition Commission said it is looking into whether criminal charges can be brought against banks who stand accused of rigging currencies.

Following lengthy litigation, an agreement has been reached for the bank to pay over R42 million in administrative penalties.

The SCB is one of 28 banks that are accused of manipulating exchange rates in attempts to maximise profits.

“The evidence we have is the charts. The charts they were posting in the Bloomberg charts indicated they were manipulating the currency per the South African Rand and the US Dollar,” the Competition Commission's Makgale Mohlala said.

“They have to answer to the allegations and when they answer to the allegations, that’s where the real action will be.”