CoCT high school teen to appear in court over fatal stabbing of fellow pupil

A Grade 11 pupil succumbed to his injuries after being stabbed in the neck by a Grade 10 pupil at Zisukhanyo Secondary School following what is understood to have been an altercation.

WARNING: This story contains graphic content

CAPE TOWN - A 17-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Philippi Magistrates Court after allegedly stabbing a 19-year-old learner to death in Samora Machel.

Police said the teen suffered fatal wounds to the neck. The incident happened at the school premises at Zisukhanyo Secondary School on Tuesday

According to police reports, the motive for the incident is yet to be established.

The police's Joseph Swartbooi: “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The motive of this attack is now the subject of a police investigation. Samora Machel police are investigating a murder."

DISCIPLINARY MEASURES

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said disciplinary measures were underway following the incident.

Moreover, the department said, security measures have since been intensified at the school.

The department's spokesperson Bronagh Hammond: "I can certainly confirm that a Grade 11 learner succumbed to his injuries after being stabbed in the neck by a Grade 10 learner. The incident followed another altercation the previous day in which the Grade 11 learner had allegedly stabbed the Grade 10 learner.

“It's unclear what the fight was about and the motive for the incident. The WCED has sent officials to the school to provide support and counselling."