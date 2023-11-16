Cape Town firefighters extinguish fire at factory in Salt River

Fire and rescue spokesperson, Jermain Carelse, said an initial crew was dispatched at 1.30pm but after assessing the blaze, they then called for additional resources.

CAPE TOWN - The city's fire and rescue service said firefighters have extinguished a blaze at a factory in Voortrekker Road, Salt River.

"Currently there are a total of six firefighting vehicles on the scene, with 24 firefighters endeavouring to extinguish the blaze. It took firefighters less than an hour to contain the fire, as they managed to divide the fire area into two divisions to optimally use available resources."

Carelse said no injuries have been reported.