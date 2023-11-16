ANC says it will back EFF motion for closure of Israeli embassy in SA

The motion, initiated by EFF leader Julius Malema, will be debated in a mini-plenary of the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) says it will throw its weight behind an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) motion for the closure of the Israeli embassy in South Africa.

It comes a week after government announced that it was withdrawing its diplomats stationed in Tel Aviv for consultations regarding the month-long war against Gaza.

But Malema says government should sever all diplomatic ties with Israel.

In a statement on Thursday, the ANC said it supported the call for government to review its diplomatic ties with Israel because it doesn’t condone violence directed at citizens.

On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced during a visit to Qatar that government had asked the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate Israel for war crimes.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina: "Let the embassy of Israel be closed with immediate effect until Israel ceases fire between themselves and Palestine and the United Nations declaration must be respected by all. Even the diplomatic ties must be cut off with Israel with immediate effect."



In another statement ahead of Thursday afternoon’s debate, EFF leader Julius Malema said that South Africa shared a common history of colonial domination and apartheid with Palestinians and could not justify its continued diplomatic relations with Israel.

The EFF says the Israeli embassy in Pretoria must be closed.

On Friday, the Israeli Ambassador Eliav Belotsercovsky was read the riot act by the Department of International Relations for comments he made about South African support for Palestinians.

Israel’s South African embassy also serves Lesotho, ESwatini, Madagascar and Mauritius.

South Africa has not had an ambassador to Israel since 2018.